Farrukh visits APP, gets detailed briefing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and got a detailed briefing on the working of its various sections and news services.

On arrival, APP Managing Director Tariq Mahmood received the minister and presented him a bouquet of flowers.

Executive Director News Hanif Sabir briefed the minister on the functioning of organization during his visit to all its sections.

He examined working of its sections and expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the news agency.

On the occasion, Farrukh said the APP, being a premiere state news agency, was playing a critical role in highlighting the government's initiatives.

He underlined the need for transforming the news agency on modern lines to meet the requirements of current era.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only party of country, which did not censor the media after coming into the power as it fully believed in freedom of press.

He said the safety of journalists and media workers' lives were being ensured through the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill.

As regards the global issues, Farrukh said the country was playing a key role.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the global leader due to success of his 'Clean, Green Initiative', he added.

On the occasion, the APP MD said the organization was providing news and features to the national, regional and international newspapers, and media outlets in multiple languages, including English, urdu, Balochi, Sindhi and others.

He added that the APP would launch more news services, especially in Chinese, Russian and Persian languages.

Addressing the APP's workers, the minister passionately called for highlighting positive news and developments about the country at national and international levels.

He exhorted the APP's workers to further improve their performance for the betterment of organization, vowing that all-out facilities and support would be provided to them during the tenure of present government.

Farrukh assured them of resolution of all their outstanding issues, including accreditation and allowances.

He said the media workers would be given health cards on the priority as Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to extend maximum facilities to the government servants. Those, who did not get houses in the earlier schemes, would also be considered for the facility.