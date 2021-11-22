UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday visited Dunya news office here to condole demise of senior journalist Khawar Ghumman's father.

On the occasion, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

