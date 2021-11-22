(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday visited Dunya News' office to condole the demise of the father of senior journalist Khawar Ghumman.

The minister sympathised with Bureau Chief Dunya news Khawar Ghumman and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.