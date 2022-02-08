Farrukh visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

UrduPoint.com

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

He interacted with patients at CCU and other wards and inquired about the medical services being provided to them.

He expressed satisfaction on the response of the patients that they were being extended decent health cover in hospitals.

The minister directed the medical superintendent to provide the best medical treatment to patients in a conducive, comfortable and decent environment.

Later, the state minister also visited COVID-19 vaccination centre and spoke to people about facilities being provided at the centre.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leader Mian Nabeel Arshad and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Mian Waris Aziz were also present.

