Farrukh visits family of late Arif Nizami

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited the family of the late Arif Nizami, editor of daily Pakistan Today, and offered condolences to the bereaved family on Saturday.

He also recited Fateha for the veteran journalist and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

the minister said that Arif Nizami was a shining star of journalism and he took forward the mission of his father, Hameed Nizami, and uncle Majeed Nizami, throughout his life. He said all three were great journalists of their time. The meritorious services of Arif Nizami in the field of journalism would be remembered forever, he said and added, "We stand with the bereaved family in this difficult time."