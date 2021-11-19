Farrukh visits residence of Sheikh Rasheed to condole over demise of his brother

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has visited the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to offer Fateha over the demise of his brother Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

On the occasion, the minister said that at this difficult time, he stood with Sheikh Rasheed.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.