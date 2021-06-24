UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Visits TV Anchor Javed's Residence, Offers Fateha For His Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Farrukh visits TV anchor Javed's residence, offers Fateha for his mother

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the residence of TV anchor Javed Iqbal in Nowshera and offered Fateha for his late mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the residence of tv anchor Javed Iqbal in Nowshera and offered Fateha for his late mother.

He condoled with Javed Iqbal and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, said a news release issued here.

He also prayed for granting patience to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Nowshera Family TV

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment highlig ..

17 minutes ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah Ruler shares video call message ..

17 minutes ago

Rs.55.5 mln earned from vehicles auction: Minister ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC briefs diplomatic corps on Pakistan's success ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Expresses Gratitude to Putin for Restoring ..

2 minutes ago

Administrator Hyderabad vows to restore city's glo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.