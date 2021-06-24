(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the residence of tv anchor Javed Iqbal in Nowshera and offered Fateha for his late mother.

He condoled with Javed Iqbal and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, said a news release issued here.

He also prayed for granting patience to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.