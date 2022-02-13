UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Visits Various Localities To Inspect Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib here on Sunday visited various localities in his constituency and inspected the development schemes.

He visited Jhanda Pir Road in Waris Pura and checked construction of road and sewerage line. He directed the contractors to use quality material as durability of these schemes would not be compromised. He also interacted with the area people and listened to their problems. He said that government had announced a special package of Rs.13 billion for Faisalabad under which various development schemes were being executed rapidly to provide much-needed relief to the people.

Farrukh Habib said that all main roads of the city including Sammundri Road, Jaranwala Road, Jhang Road, Sheikhupura Road, Sitiana Road and Sargodha Road are being re-constructed in addition to installing water filtration plants at union council (UC) level.

He said that sewerage system in the city would also be upgraded to redress this issue on permanent basis whereas renovation of parks and dispensaries as well as basic health centers was also in full swing.

The state minister said that government had started Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card programme to provide quality and free treatment facilities especially to the downtrodden segments of the society.

Every card holder family is entitled to get free treatment up to Rs.1 million from the hospital of their own choice while the government will pay their entire treatment expenses, he added.

Earlier, the state minister also went to Sammudri Road and directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA)officers to ensure immediate de-silting of a sewerage channel.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad and others were also present on the occasion.

>