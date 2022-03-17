Farrukh warns 'horse traders' of public wrath

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday warned all those involved in horse trading of public wrath if they did not refrain from the non-democratic practice to get their no-trust move against the prime minister succeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday warned all those involved in horse trading of public wrath if they did not refrain from the non-democratic practice to get their no-trust move against the prime minister succeed.

The public had made up their mind to go for the accountability of 'horse traders' and their facilitators - those who were involved in the "sale-purchase of 'consciousness", he said while talking to the media here outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Farrukh said leaders of opposition parties, including Javed Latif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, had openly admitted their involvement in the horse trading.

The 'Changa Manga' politics seemed to have been revived, with the "market" set up by the opposition here at the Sindh House (Islamabad) to buy the loyalties of legislators for huge amounts.

The rule of law, he said, would be established at all costs as "we will not let them to take any illegal step". Moreover, the public would also come into the way of "horse traders".

He also urged the ECP to take note of the opposition's horse trading for the success of no-trust motion.

Referring to the opposition leaders' justification about the stay of parliamentarians in the Sindh House, he questioned whether there was any place more secure than the Parliament Lodges.

"Not a single attack or abduction of a parliamentarian from the Parliament Lodges has occurred in the last three years," he added.

The minister said the cat was of the bag as Leader of Opposition in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani admitted in a media talk that a special security unit had been sent by the Sindh government to the Federal Capital, which was an illegal act, and the Interior Ministry must take notice of it.

On the one hand, he said, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari had set up "markets" for horse trading, and on the other, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was indulged in propaganda against the prime minister for saying "absolutely not" to the United States on giving air bases after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

How the Sharif family, being subservient to the Western powers, could not bear a prime minister who had been pursuing an independent foreign policy, he added.

The PTI government would not compromise on the national sovereignty and all the conspiracies being hatched by the opposition leaders against it would fail, the minister said.

Farrukh said the ECP's scrutiny committee, in its report, had clearly written that Akbar S Babar had failed to provide any concrete evidence against the PTI in the foreign funding case.

The PTI, he said, had decided to challenge the ECP's decision on its petition in the foreign funding case before the Islamabad High Court. He alleged that Akbar S Barbar was being funded by Maryam Safdar.

Questioning the logic of the PML-N's registration as a limited company in the United States and the United Kingdom, he asked the PML-N leaders to present the party's accounts record to the ECP. They should also justify Rs 640 million kept in the party's secret accounts, he added.

The minister under which law, Mian Nawaz Sharif had taken a BMW from Toshakhana. He also recalled that former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had taken a necklace from Toshakhana.

He alleged that JUI-F chief Fazl-ur-Rehman had been taking diesel permits from every government.

Farrukh criticized Shehbaz Sharif for floating the idea of national government, saying both the PML-N and the PPP in the past had formed a national government to loot and plunder the national wealth.

The two parties remained in power at the Centre thrice, but they still had "insatiable lust" to plunder the national wealth, he added. "The opposition, in fact, wants the government of thieves in the name of national government."The opposition's objective behind the no-confidence motion and other manoeuvres such as floating the idea of national government was just to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance, he added.