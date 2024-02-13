Open Menu

Farukh Habib Gets Interim Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Farukh Habib gets interim bail

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI’s leader Farukh Habib in judicial complex attack case

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till February 20, and also sought arguments from lawyers on next date.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till February 20, and also sought arguments from lawyers on next date.

ATC Judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein petitioner Farukh Habib appeared before the court.

