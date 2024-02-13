Farukh Habib gets interim bail

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI’s leader Farukh Habib in judicial complex attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI’s leader Farukh Habib in judicial complex attack case.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till February 20, and also sought arguments from lawyers on next date.

ATC Judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein petitioner Farukh Habib appeared before the court.