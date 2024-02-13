Farukh Habib Gets Interim Bail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI’s leader Farukh Habib in judicial complex attack case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI’s leader Farukh Habib in judicial complex attack case.
The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till February 20, and also sought arguments from lawyers on next date.
ATC Judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein petitioner Farukh Habib appeared before the court.
Recent Stories
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD
ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about ..
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nag ..
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joinin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown4 minutes ago
-
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries13 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day13 minutes ago
-
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nagri11 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues11 minutes ago
-
Living Indus Initiative named one of seven UN World Restoration Flagships11 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab leaders welcome Bilawal's decision of supporting PML-N without joining federal cabinet11 minutes ago
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive44 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college44 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"48 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar48 minutes ago