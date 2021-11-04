UrduPoint.com

Farukh Habib Visits Saylani Welfare International Trust Head Office

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farukh Habib Thursday said Pakistani nation was most generous in giving away the charitable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farukh Habib Thursday said Pakistani nation was most generous in giving away the charitable.

During his visit to the Saylani Welfare International Trust head office and meeting with Trust's Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqi , the State Minister praised the welfare work of Saylani Welfare Trust.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had restricted all the cabinet members from unnecessary foreign visits as an austerity measure in order to reduce government expenditures.

Farukh Habib said Premier had also saved over Rs. 1 billion from the allocated budget of Prime Minister House.

He said Maulana Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Welfare Trust was also following the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Saylani Welfare Trust was working on huge level welfare activities. Minister also lauded the provision of IT trainings to unprivileged students by Saylani Welfare Trust.

Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi informed the State Minister that Saylani was feeding over 0.15 million people with meals on daily basis in Karachi. Tons of oil and meat was being used and about 7 to 9 thousand goats were being slaughtered daily to serve the hungry in Karachi.

Later, Farukh Habib also visited different sections of Trust's head office. On the occasion, Additional Secretary Information Manzoor Memon also accompanied the State Minister.

