Farukh Khan Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Farukh Khan congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League and Member of the National Assembly, Mrs. Farukh Khan, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal.

In her statement, Farukh Khan described the prestigious title as a clear acknowledgment of Field Marshal Munir’s exemplary leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

She noted that his courageous and resolute actions on the battlefield—particularly in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty against external threats—have instilled a deep sense of pride in every citizen and etched his name into military history.

"This promotion is not merely an honorific title but a tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir’s unparalleled service in safeguarding the survival and integrity of the motherland," she said.

She also said that under the strong and determined military leadership of Field Marshal Munir, Pakistan is now moving decisively in the right direction.

She affirmed that the entire nation has complete trust in his leadership and expressed hope that Pakistan, under his command, will overcome all hostile conspiracies and achieve new milestones in stability and progress.

