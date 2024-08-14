Faryal felicitates nation on Independence Day

Open Menu

August 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) President Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has extended her congratulations to the nation on Independence Day.

She remarked that celebrating 77 years of independence symbolizes the national unity and dignity.

In her message, Faryal Talpur highlighted that Pakistan’s Independence Day commemorates the sacrifices made by Muslims in the region.

She said that today serves as a reminder to strengthen democratic values and to defeat anti-national elements through mutual solidarity.

Faryal Talpur emphasized that on this 77th anniversary of independence, "we are committed to envisioning a bright future. Insha’Allah, our future generations will also celebrate the thousandth anniversary of our freedom."

Faryal Talpur urged the nation to uphold national unity and work collectively towards strengthening democracy, ensuring that Pakistan’s future remains bright and robust.

