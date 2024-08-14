Faryal Felicitates Nation On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) President Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has extended her congratulations to the nation on Independence Day.
She remarked that celebrating 77 years of independence symbolizes the national unity and dignity.
In her message, Faryal Talpur highlighted that Pakistan’s Independence Day commemorates the sacrifices made by Muslims in the region.
She said that today serves as a reminder to strengthen democratic values and to defeat anti-national elements through mutual solidarity.
Faryal Talpur emphasized that on this 77th anniversary of independence, "we are committed to envisioning a bright future. Insha’Allah, our future generations will also celebrate the thousandth anniversary of our freedom."
Faryal Talpur urged the nation to uphold national unity and work collectively towards strengthening democracy, ensuring that Pakistan’s future remains bright and robust.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago