Faryal meets PPP office-bearers of Sindh Chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing, Faryal Talpur met with the office-bearers of the PPP Women's Wing of Sindh Chapter.

Those who met her included the President of the Women's Wing of Sindh, Shaughta Jamani, General Secretary Dr Mehreen Bhutto, Information Secretary Sadia Javed and President of Karachi Division, Shahida Rahmani.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country including the province, organizational matters and women's issues were discussed, according to a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Faryal Talpur hoped that the Women's Wing would have to play an active role in the party's historic success in the upcoming general elections.

She also directed the provincial office-bearers that they should convey the party manifesto and the message of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their next door-to-door campaign throughout the province.

Faryal Talpur said that PPP's election manifesto will be the best solution to meet befittingly, all the challenges facing the country.