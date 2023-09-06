Open Menu

Faryal Meets PPP Office-bearers Of Sindh Chapter

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Faryal meets PPP office-bearers of Sindh Chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing, Faryal Talpur met with the office-bearers of the PPP Women's Wing of Sindh Chapter.

Those who met her included the President of the Women's Wing of Sindh, Shaughta Jamani, General Secretary Dr Mehreen Bhutto, Information Secretary Sadia Javed and President of Karachi Division, Shahida Rahmani.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country including the province, organizational matters and women's issues were discussed, according to a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Faryal Talpur hoped that the Women's Wing would have to play an active role in the party's historic success in the upcoming general elections.

She also directed the provincial office-bearers that they should convey the party manifesto and the message of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their next door-to-door campaign throughout the province.

Faryal Talpur said that PPP's election manifesto will be the best solution to meet befittingly, all the challenges facing the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Faryal Talpur Pakistan Peoples Party Women All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

36 minutes ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

58 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

4 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

12 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

12 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

12 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan