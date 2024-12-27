Faryal Paid Tribute To Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto On Her 17th Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:00 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Faryal Talpur President Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing and Member of the Sindh Assembly, paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.
She described her as an extraordinary leader, a beacon of hope for the people, and a symbol of democracy.
In her statement, she emphasized that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s unwavering struggle for democracy, human rights, and social justice continues to serve as a guiding light for the Pakistan Peoples Party and the nation.
She stated that Benazir Bhutto’s life was a testament to courage, resilience, and selfless dedication to the rights of the oppressed. She stood fearlessly against tyranny and injustice, dedicating her life to the dream of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.
Faryal said that the leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto paved the way for empowering women, protecting the rights of minorities, and strengthening democratic institutions.
She also lauded the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating that they are carrying forward Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission with determination and vision.
She urged party workers and the nation to honor the memory of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by upholding the principles she stood for: democracy, equality, and social justice.
