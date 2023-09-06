Open Menu

Faryal Pays Homage To Martyrs, Ghazis Of Sept 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Central President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Ladies Wing Faryal Talpur on Wednesday paid homage to the martyrs and veterans of Armed Forces of Pakistan on the occasion of Defence Day.

In her message regarding the Defence Day, she said that the sacrifices of the officers and Jawans of the armed forces of Pakistan in national defence could never be forgotten.

She said that Pakistan People's Party and its leadership's actions regarding national defence were a reflection of their patriotism and political vision.

PPP's founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave nuclear program while his daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave missile technology to Pakistan that had made Pakistan's national defence impregnable, Ms.

Talpur said.

Referring to her brother Asif Ali Zardari, she said during the the tenure of his presidency, he had raised 175 percent in the salaries of the Armed Forces soldiers.

She said that PPP under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was determined to make Pakistan an economic power by taking the whole nation along.

Faryal said a strong democracy was the guarantee of an stable economy and strong defence.

She said that today was the day to pledge that we would cope with the challenges facing the country with the same spirit and determination that the martyrs and ghazis of September 6 demonstrated.

