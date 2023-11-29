Open Menu

Faryal Pays Tribute To Shaheed ZAB

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has said that every day and every moment of the PPP’s journey spanning 56 years is selfless service to the people while making Pakistan more strengthened

In her message on the 56th Foundation Day of Pakistan Peoples Party, she paid tributes to the founding chairman of the party, Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and party chairperson, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, for their historic role and unprecedented struggle while fighting for the rights of the people.

She also saluted Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her struggle, patience and determination.

Faryal Talpur said that Pakistan PPP has crossed important milestones over 56 years. After leading the historic movements against three dictators and their puppets, it has given numerous strategic gifts to the country and nation, such as the 1973 consensus constitution, nuclear program, agricultural and economic reforms, missile technology, the 18th constitutional amendment and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

She said that the grand Jalsa to be held in Quetta on Thursday will make another history in terms of numbers and attendees, in the recorded political history of Balochistan, adding Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the ‘Hope of Pakistan’ in the truest sense today.

She congratulated the people of Pakistan on the Foundation Day of PPP and appealed to them wherever they are, to strengthen the hands of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the struggle to make this homeland strong and prosperous.

Faryal Talpur also expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, adding the liberation of Kashmir from Indian domination is a part of the manifesto of the PPP.

She assured them that the leadership and the workers of the PPP are standing with them in the struggle for the right to self-determination.

