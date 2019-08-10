UrduPoint.com
Faryal Sent On 14-day Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

An accountability court Friday granted 14 days judicial remand of Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):An accountability court Friday granted 14 days judicial remand of Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake bank accounts case.

NAB produced the accused person before duty judge of accountability court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that investigation from Faryal Talpur had been completed and there was no need of her further physical remand. He prayed the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Talpur's lawyer Farouk H Naek pleaded that NAB had not done any investigation from Talpur. He prayed the court to order NAB to produce Faryal Talpur on August 16, along with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

However, the court sent Faryal Talpur on judicial remand till August 19.

It may be mentioned that Faryal Talpur was shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital earlier in the morning as her sugar level had shot up. Later, she was produced before the judge.

The accused would be shifted to jail once she was discharged by doctors.

