Faryal shocked over fire incident in a passenger coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Faryal Talpur Thursday expressed her shock over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident in a passenger coach on Super Highway near Nooriabad, Sindh.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Faryal Talpur expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the incident and sympathized with the bereaved families over the loss of their loved ones in the tragic incident.

She prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Faryal Talpur also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the local administration to provide best medical treatment to the victims, besides providing necessary support to the families.

"An immediate investigation should also be conducted to find out the causes of the tragic incident and concrete steps must be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incident in future," she added.