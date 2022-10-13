UrduPoint.com

Faryal Shocked Over Fire Incident In A Passenger Coach

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Faryal shocked over fire incident in a passenger coach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Faryal Talpur Thursday expressed her shock over the loss of precious lives in a fire incident in a passenger coach on Super Highway near Nooriabad, Sindh.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Faryal Talpur expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the incident and sympathized with the bereaved families over the loss of their loved ones in the tragic incident.

She prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Faryal Talpur also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the local administration to provide best medical treatment to the victims, besides providing necessary support to the families.

"An immediate investigation should also be conducted to find out the causes of the tragic incident and concrete steps must be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incident in future," she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Faryal Talpur Pakistan Peoples Party Women Best Coach Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

12 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

12 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.