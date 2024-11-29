Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Congratulates Workers On PPP's Foundation Day

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

Central President Pakistan Peoples Party's 9PPP) Women and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has congratulated the workers and supporters on the occasion of Party's 57th Foundation Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Central President Pakistan Peoples Party's 9PPP) Women and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has congratulated the workers and supporters on the occasion of Party's 57th Foundation Day.

In her message, she highlighted the key role of the party in the political, economic and social development of Pakistan over almost last six decades.

Faryal paid tribute to PPP founder and Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for changing the political landscape of Pakistan in 60s and 70s, with the formation of PPP.

She added that, after his martyrdom, his vision and mission was bravely followed and translated into action by his brave and most charismatic daughter, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the youngest and Muslim world's first female prime minister.

Faryal Talpur also emphasized that the People's Party has always been at the forefront for the protection of the Constitution, promotion of social justice, and the rights of the marginalized sections, especially women in Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur expressed her pride in the unforgettable services of the Party on promoting the rights of women, adding that promoting the rights of women is an important part of the ideology of the PPP.

She said that under the leadership of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, PPP took historic steps to ensure the active and equal role of the women.

Appreciating the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Talpur said that they are the custodians of the vision of our great and martyred leadership, and only they can address the challenges facing the country today.

She appealed the party workers and the public to fully participate in the events organized in all the districts across the country on November 30 and will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through video link.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Faryal Talpur Pakistan Peoples Party November Women Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 minutes ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

4 minutes ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

4 minutes ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

4 minutes ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 minutes ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 minutes ago
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

2 minutes ago
 6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operati ..

6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations

2 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record on attacking national insti ..

PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique

2 minutes ago
 Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal w ..

Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

2 minutes ago
 IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured p ..

IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan