KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Central President Pakistan Peoples Party's 9PPP) Women and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has congratulated the workers and supporters on the occasion of Party's 57th Foundation Day.

In her message, she highlighted the key role of the party in the political, economic and social development of Pakistan over almost last six decades.

Faryal paid tribute to PPP founder and Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for changing the political landscape of Pakistan in 60s and 70s, with the formation of PPP.

She added that, after his martyrdom, his vision and mission was bravely followed and translated into action by his brave and most charismatic daughter, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the youngest and Muslim world's first female prime minister.

Faryal Talpur also emphasized that the People's Party has always been at the forefront for the protection of the Constitution, promotion of social justice, and the rights of the marginalized sections, especially women in Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur expressed her pride in the unforgettable services of the Party on promoting the rights of women, adding that promoting the rights of women is an important part of the ideology of the PPP.

She said that under the leadership of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, PPP took historic steps to ensure the active and equal role of the women.

Appreciating the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Talpur said that they are the custodians of the vision of our great and martyred leadership, and only they can address the challenges facing the country today.

She appealed the party workers and the public to fully participate in the events organized in all the districts across the country on November 30 and will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through video link.