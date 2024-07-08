Faryal Talpur Elected As Chairperson Of SA Standing Committee On Home Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faryal Talpur was elected as the Chairperson of the Sindh Assembly's Standing Committee on Home Affairs
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faryal Talpur was elected as the Chairperson of the Sindh Assembly's Standing Committee on Home Affairs.
In this regard, an important meeting under the chairmanship of the newly elected Chairperson of the Standing Committee for Home Affairs was held here Monday, in which she said that they would all work together to improve the affairs and initiatives of the Home Department. The Committee has to keep an eye on all the issues and give more suggestions for improving the home department, she said.
Faryal Talpur said that during the previous regime, her focus was on improving law and order, discouraging drugs and narcotics.
Hopefully, we will do good things for our city, province and the country. We will do whatever is best, she said.
Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar extended congratulations to Faryal Talpur for being elected as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.
He hoped that any legislation to be made under her supervision would be good for the Home Department. The home minister said that Faryal Talpur would further improve the Standing Committee on Home while all affairs and policing measures of Sindh Police would also gradually improve. MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami have also supported Faryal Talpur, he added.
