Faryal Talpur expresses grief over death of Athar Hussain Chajro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Central president of Pakistan Peoples Party women wing Faryal Talpur expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the death of PPP worker Athar Hussain Chajro in an accident, here on Saturday.

She condoled with the deceased father Siraj Hussain and uncle Sarai Tariq Hussain.

Faryal said that the decease was asset of the party.

She also prayed for the deceased's higher place in Jannah.