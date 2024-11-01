Faryal Talpur Extends Heartiest Diwali Greetings To Hindu Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Central President Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has extended her heartiest greetings on the occasion of festival of lights and colours - Diwali to the Hindu community both in Pakistan and worldwide
In her message, she said that on the eve of Diwali, the celebrants light rows of traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolise the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, which gives us a loud and clear message of love, brotherhood and the unity.
Faryal Talpur said PPP has always been the protector of religious minority in Pakistan, and has been advocating and struggling for the equality of all citizens in the country.
She added that Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took revolutionary steps for the protection of the rights of minorities including starting development and welfare initiatives.
She further said that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are determined to create a peaceful and just society, adding that a society where every religion and culture is respected equally, by all.
Faryal Talpur also appealed to the Hindu community on this auspicious occasion that they should pray for the prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan.
