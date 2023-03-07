Faryal Talpur extends Holi greetings to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur extended Holi greetings to the Hindu community residing in Pakistan, and other parts of the world.

In her message on the festival of colors, she said that Holi symbolized the defeat of evil and the victory of good, adding that such festivals promoted brotherhood in the society.

She said that the services of the Hindu community in the development and progress of the country highly commendable.

Faryal Talpur said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto believed in tolerance and equality of all citizens.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari were actively working for wider national unity and harmony in Pakistan, she said.