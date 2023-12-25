Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Felicitates Christmas Community On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan People's Party's Women Wing President Faryal Talpur has extended warm Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan, which is being celebrated worldwide today.

"The eve of Christmas brings bounties of happiness and blessings not only for Christians but to everyone, she added.

She lauded the role Pakistani Christians played in all fields, especially education and the health of the country. She also lauded the role of the Christian community, which largely supports and votes for the PPP throughout Pakistan.

"I'm sure that the Christian community will again vote for the PPP, which represents a harmonious, tolerant, and progressive Pakistan, in the general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for February 8," she said.

She also reiterated the commitment of the PPP, which always advocates for the rights of the downtrodden and marginalized and stands for equal rights for all citizens of Pakistan belonging to all faiths.

