Faryal Talpur Handed Over To NAB On Physical Remand In Fake Accounts Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:24 PM

Faryal Talpur handed over to NAB on physical remand in fake accounts case

Accountability Court (AC) has handed over Faryal Talpur sister of Asif Ali Zardari to NAB on physical remand for 9 days in fake accounts case.NAB presented Faryal Talpur before AC Islamabad led by Judge Arshid Malik Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has handed over Faryal Talpur sister of Asif Ali Zardari to NAB on physical remand for 9 days in fake accounts case.NAB presented Faryal Talpur before AC Islamabad led by Judge Arshid Malik Saturday.NAB Prosecutor argued that Faryal Talpur is nominated as accused in fake accounts case and her role in the reference is major.

Suspicious transactions amounting to billion of rupees were made in the account of Zardari group. Faryal Talpur operates Zardari group account. Money came to this account from fake bank accounts.He further said the money was transferred to Owais Muzaffar account with the signature of Faryal Talpur and she is director of Zardari group.He prayed the court to grant 14 days physical remand in respect of Faryal Talpur.

The court rejecting NAB plea granted 7 days physical remand and handed over Faryal Talpur to NAB.The court has ordered to present Faryal Talpur again on June 24.Faryal Talpur during an informal chat with the media men on the occasion of her appearance in the court said all know these are politically motivated arrests.According to sources, an arrest warrant signed for Talpur by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was handed to NAB Rawalpindi, following which NAB Rawalpindi constituted a team to arrest the PPP leader.Officials have not shifted Talpur to their offices but will keep her under custody at her Islamabad residence, which has been declared a sub-jail for this purpose.x

