Faryal Talpur Highlights Role Of PPP In Country's Development On Foundation Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing and Member of the Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has congratulated the workers and supporters on the occasion of PPP's 57th Foundation Day.
She highlighted the key role of the PPP in the political, economic and social development of Pakistan over almost last six decades.
She paid tribute to the founder of the PPP, Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for changing the political landscape of Pakistan in the 60s and 70s in the country, with the formation of PPP in then Pakistan.
Faryal Talpur added that, after his martyrdom, his vision and mission were bravely followed and translated into action by his brave and most charismatic daughter, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the youngest and Muslim world's first female prime minister, adding that her political legacy and struggle is now pursued by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for saving and protecting the democracy in Pakistan.
She also emphasized that the People's Party has always been at the forefront of the protection of the Constitution, promotion of social justice, and the rights of the marginalized sections, especially women in Pakistan, adding that it has also been a pioneer of progressive politics, raising the voice for the rights of the oppressed and giving them a strong platform.
Faryal Talpur expressed her pride in the unforgettable services of the Party in promoting the rights of women, adding that promoting the rights of women is an important part of the ideology of the PPP.
She said that under the leadership of Shaheed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, PPP took historic steps to ensure the active and equal role of women, adding that the Women's Wing is determined to carry forward that legacy for current and next generations.
Appreciating the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur said that they are the custodians of the vision of our great and martyred leadership, and only they can address the challenges facing the country today.
She said that all of us will have to work together to build a Pakistan that has the same principles of equality, justice and democracy that our founding leaders had wished for. She also urged the workers to remain steadfast and determined in their mission to serve the people.
Faryal Talpur invited the youth, women, and all democratic forces of the country to play their role in building a bright, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan under the leadership of the PPP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal felicitates workers, supporters on PPP's 57th foundation day20 minutes ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan50 minutes ago
-
Four lives lost in Azizabad house fire incident50 minutes ago
-
2 killed, four injured in mini-truck crash on Swabi-Rawalpindi road50 minutes ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan1 hour ago
-
IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely attendance of public serva ..10 hours ago
-
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers11 hours ago
-
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations11 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day11 hours ago
-
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations11 hours ago
-
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique11 hours ago
-
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA11 hours ago