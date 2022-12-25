UrduPoint.com

Faryal Talpur Inaugurates New Building Of Thalassemia Center

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Faryal Talpur inaugurates new building of Thalassemia center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur on Sunday performed the opening ceremony of new building of Thalassemia Center here.

Provincial Minister education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, former Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, MPA Qasim Soomro and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion MPA Faryal Talpur said that some 15 years back her father Hakim Ali Zardari planted the sapling of Thalassemia Center and it was pleasing that it has turned into a big tree.

Faryal Talpur said that she is taking care since her father planted this sapling. She commented on the efforts of the team serving the center adding that she has no words to comment.

She applauded the efforts of the team running the affairs of Thalassemia center.

MPA said that transfusion of blood to 2500 children is not a simple task and offered her full-fledged cooperation for the center. Talpur said that these children are our own and they cannot be left alone in any situation.

On the occasion the children of the center presented flowers to the chief guest. Earlier MPA Faryal Talpur went round different section of Thalassemia Center. The opening ceremony was also attended by members of Executive Committee Syed Munir Shah, Sadaruddin Memon, Qazi Javed, Choudhry Zafar Hussain, Dr Nazar Memon, Dr Kiran Aaamir, Muhammad Moosa Gondal and others.

