Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Faryal Talpur visited the family of Sanjay Kumar, a young Hindu trader who was injured in a shooting incident in Larkana.

She expressed her condolences to the family and condemned the incident. She urged the police to arrest the culprits and assured the family of her full support.

She also appealed to the public to provide any information about illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and gambling, in the area.

Talpur highlighted the PPP's commitment to combating heinous crimes and mentioned that the party has been working to eliminate crimes.

During her visit, she also met with Ronak Ahuja, who was injured in a robbery shooting, and inquired about his health. Other prominent leaders, including MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and Chairman Hindu Panchayat Larkana Haresh Lal, were also present.