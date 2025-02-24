Faryal Talpur Inquires About Sunjay Kumar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 11:46 PM
President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Faryal Talpur visited the family of Sanjay Kumar, a young Hindu trader who was injured in a shooting incident in Larkana
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women's Wing and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Faryal Talpur visited the family of Sanjay Kumar, a young Hindu trader who was injured in a shooting incident in Larkana.
She expressed her condolences to the family and condemned the incident. She urged the police to arrest the culprits and assured the family of her full support.
She also appealed to the public to provide any information about illegal activities, such as drug trafficking and gambling, in the area.
Talpur highlighted the PPP's commitment to combating heinous crimes and mentioned that the party has been working to eliminate crimes.
During her visit, she also met with Ronak Ahuja, who was injured in a robbery shooting, and inquired about his health. Other prominent leaders, including MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and Chairman Hindu Panchayat Larkana Haresh Lal, were also present.
Recent Stories
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal1 minute ago
-
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Kohat unveils peaceful Ramazan preparation plan1 minute ago
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties4 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar1 minute ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House1 minute ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month6 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts6 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case6 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally6 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan13 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh13 minutes ago