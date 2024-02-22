Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Pay Visit To Ghari Khadabhakh Graveyard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard

Central President of Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing Faryal Talpar has attended the memorial of martyrs of democracy in Ghadi Khudabakhsh Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Central President of Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing Faryal Talpar has attended the memorial of martyrs of democracy in Ghadi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

Faryal Talpar visited the shrines of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Quaid Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mother of Republic of Pakistan Ex- Prime Minister (Benazir Bhutto) Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Martyr Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid wreaths at the shrines.

On this occasion, Faryal Talpar also prayed for the security, prosperity and prosperity of Pakistan.

