Faryal Talpur Pays Condolence Visit To House Of Famous Philanthropist Late Dr Balqis Malik

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing's Central President and Member Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur visited the house of well known gynaecologist and philanthropist late Dr Balqis Malik in Larkana city for the condolences on her demise.

Faryal Talpur recited the Fateha for the departed soul and said that late Dr Balqis Malik had settled in Larkana at the advice of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and had devoted her entire life to serve the people of Larkana and Upper Sindh.

Faryal Talpur said that late Dr Balqis Malik will always live in the hearts of the entire Pakistani nation, and more among the people of Larkana for her exemplary and selfless social and medical services.

Former Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial, Mayor Larkana Anwar Luhar, Deputy Mayor Amin Sheikh, PPP Larkana City President Khair Mohammad Sheikh and other party leaders and workers were also with Faryal Talpur and offered condolences.

