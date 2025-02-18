Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Pays Condolence Visit To MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal's Residence

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Central President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur visited the residence of MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal here on Tuesday.

She expressed her condolences to Sohail Anwar Siyal on the death of his Uncle Dr.

Zulfiqar Siyal.

Faryal Talpur recited fatiha for the late Dr. Zulfikar Syal.

She said that late Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal's literary and social services were long and he would always be remembered. She also paid tributes to his late uncle.

