Faryal Talpur Pays Tribute To Former PM ZAB On His 44th Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 07:28 PM

President of Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has paid tribute to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 44th martyrdom anniversary

In her message here on Monday, she said the former prime minister was a great and visionary leader not only of Pakistan but across the world including the Islamic world, adding that such leaders were born in centuries.

Faryal Talpur said that people would never forget the services of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that includes the gift of giving the Constitution of 1973, agrarian reforms, rights of workers and farmers, housing for poor citizens including employment for millions of Pakistanis at home and abroad.

She said that his big initiatives also included constructing Steel Mills, Port Qasim, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Nuclear Program, making Pakistan-China friendship strong, and the leadership displayed in organizing the Organization of Islamic Countries' (OIC) Conference.

