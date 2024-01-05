Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Pays Tributes To Shaheed ZAB On His Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Awam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday.

In her message, she said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a beacon of hope for the oppressed, marginalized and deprived sections of the society. Faryal Talpur said that the people of Pakistan would always keep the memory of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his unprecedented resistance against the dictators in their hearts.

She urged the public that the general elections on February 8 could prove to be an important milestone in carrying forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It is indispensable for all of us to strengthen the hands of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take Pakistan out of the quagmire of inflation, unemployment and poverty to the era of prosperity, development and equality, she expressed.

