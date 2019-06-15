Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The NAB had requested for a 14-day physical remand to investigate her.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Faryal Talpur, the sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari and co accused in fake accounts case, has been remanded to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for nine days.

Faryal Talpur appeared before the Accountability Court on Saturday.

The NAB had requested for a 14-day physical remand to investigate her.

The court, however, approved her nine-day remand.

The Accountability Court ordered to produce Faryal Talpur again on June 24.

Faryal Talpur has been confined in her house until further orders.

NAB spokesperson in a statement said that NAB has already ensured preserving the self esteem of Faryal Talpur and the Bureau will continue to do so in future also.

He urged media to avoid speculations in fake account case.

Meanwhile, NAB Lahore also arrested Forest Minister Punjab Sabtain Khan.