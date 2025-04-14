Faryal Talpur Reviews Preparations For April 18 PPP's Public Meeting In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) leader and sister of President Asif Ali Zardari, MPA Faryal Talpur, chaired a meeting here on Monday to review arrangements for the upcoming public meeting of her party on April 18 in Hyderabad.
According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and other provincial ministers besides the PPP's Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro attended the meeting.
Talpur expressed hope that the people of Hyderabad division's 9 districts would attend the public meeting, which will be addressed by the PPP's Chairman MNA Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in large numbers.
The public meeting is scheduled to take place on a ground along the Hyderabad Bypass road in Hatri area.
