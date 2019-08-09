UrduPoint.com
Faryal Talpur Shifted To Polyclinic Due To Stomach Pain

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Pakistan People's party leader and sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur have been shifted to polyclinic hospital due to stomach problem.She was brought to hospital due to stomach pain where she was kept in officer ward.Faryal Talpur is in the NAB custody in money laundering case.

