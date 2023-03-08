UrduPoint.com

Faryal Talpur Strongly Condemns Doctor's Murder

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Central President Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing, Faryal Talpur has strongly criticized and condemned the murder of eminent dermatologist Dr. Dharam Dev Rathi and assured that early justice would be done with the bereaved family of the deceased doctor.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Faryal Talpur has expressed her deep grief and shock over the murder of Dr. Dharam Deve Rathi and termed the incident as heartbreaking, particularly at the time when the Hindu Community was celebrating Holy.

PPP is the true representative of the oppressed people of the country, she said and added, the protection of the rights of minorities is one of the top most priorities mentioned in the PPP manifesto.

The murderer of Dr. Rathis has been booked and the bereaved family members would soon witness justice with them, she said and maintained that the PPP and its Sindh Government remained stood with the bereaved family of Dr. Dharam Dev Rathi.

