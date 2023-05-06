Faryal Talpur takes notice of rape incident in Ratodero

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing President and Chairperson of Sindh Assembly's Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Faryal Talpur on Saturday took notice of an alleged rape of a minor girl in Ratodero and contacted the district administration and police officials on the matter.

She directed the authorities concerned to immediately investigate the incident and take prompt action. "The rape is a serious crime, the accused should be arrested immediately", she added.

She also made telephonic contact with the victim girl's father and assured him of all possible support for justice; addingthat no matter how influential the accused involved in the criminal offense is, he cannot escape from the law.