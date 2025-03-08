Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Terms Housing Schemes As Revolutionary Step Towards Empowerment Of Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Faryal Talpur terms housing schemes as revolutionary step towards empowerment of women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Central President of the Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing and Member of the Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has extended heartfelt congratulations to the women across Pakistan and the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Highlighting the crucial role of women in societal progress and prosperity, Talpur stated, “Women are not just the backbone of families but also of society.” She emphasized that women have proven their unwavering dedication as caretakers, professionals, and leaders through their relentless hard work.

“The perseverance, compassion, and unshakable commitment of women are the pillars upon which strong nations are built,” she remarked.

She reiterated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always championed women’s rights and remains committed to their empowerment. “The vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto regarding women’s rights continues to guide us,” she affirmed.

Faryal Talpur recalled that both Shaheed leaders envisioned a Pakistan where women stand shoulder to shoulder with men in all spheres of life. “The PPP remains steadfast in its mission to break barriers and secure women’s rightful place in every sector,” she said.

She further stated that under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP is committed to realizing the vision of its martyred leaders.

“President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are actively working towards a society where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality,” she added.

Referring to key initiatives such as the Benazir Income Support Program and housing schemes for homeless women, Faryal Talpur described them as revolutionary steps towards women’s empowerment.

On this significant day, she delivered a special message to Pakistani women, saying, “Your strength, resilience, and struggle are the true essence of nation-building.”

Encouraging collective efforts for a just and prosperous Pakistan, she urged, “Let us all follow in the footsteps of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Bhutto. Together, we must overcome challenges and break down barriers.”

She concluded by calling upon all members of society to reaffirm their commitment to eliminating discrimination, ensuring equal opportunities, and creating a safe environment for women. “The journey toward a better Pakistan is far from over. Let us pledge today to work together for an inclusive and equitable society,” she stated.

