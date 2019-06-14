UrduPoint.com
Faryal Talpur To Be Confined At Home: NAB

Fri 14th June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Faryal Talpur, the sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari and co accused in fake account case would be confined in her house until further orders, said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman.

In a statement, he said that NAB has already ensured preserving the self esteem of Faryal Talpur and the Bureau will continue to do so in future also.

He urged media to avoid speculations in fake account case. Meanwhile, NAB Lahore has arrested Forest Minister Punjab Sabtain Khan. He will be produced before Accountability Court Lahore for grant of bail into NAB custody.

