Faryal Talpur To Be Confined At Home: NAB
Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:29 PM
Faryal Talpur, the sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari and co accused in fake account case would be confined in her house until further orders, said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman
In a statement, he said that NAB has already ensured preserving the self esteem of Faryal Talpur and the Bureau will continue to do so in future also.
He urged media to avoid speculations in fake account case. Meanwhile, NAB Lahore has arrested Forest Minister Punjab Sabtain Khan. He will be produced before Accountability Court Lahore for grant of bail into NAB custody.