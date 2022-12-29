UrduPoint.com

Faryal Talpur Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard At Garhi Khuda Bux

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 10:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Central President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan and MPA Ms. Faryal Talpur, visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, some 32 kms off from here on Thursday.

She visited the grave of assassinated PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Faryal Talpur also laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha"for the "Isal-i- Sawab".

Faryal Talpur who was accompanied by the Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Ms.

Nasibaan Channa and others sat there for some time.

She also laid floral wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

She visited the grave of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. She also offered fateha at the grave and laid floral wreaths.

Faryal Talpur and others also visited the grave of Late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and laid floral wreaths at the grave.

