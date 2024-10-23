Faryal Talpur Visits Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP), women wing president and member provincial assembly Faryal Talpur visited Sindh Governor House on Wednesday and feliciated Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah on assuming the office as Acting Governor Sindh.
Sindh Minister for education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem, MPA Sohail Anwer Sial and MPA Burhan Khan Chandio were accompanied Faryal Talpur during her visit to Governor House.
The current political situation of the province and law and order issues were discussed during the meeting. Acting Governor Syed Awais Qadir Shah also hosted a luncheon in honor of the delegation.
