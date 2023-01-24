PPP Women's Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur in her message on 'International Education Day' said that be it an individual, a family, or a nation, there is only one path to prosperity, which is the path of education and technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :PPP Women's Central President and MPA Faryal Talpur in her message on 'International Education Day' said that be it an individual, a family, or a nation, there is only one path to prosperity, which is the path of education and technology.

She said that the role of teachers and social personalities in the promotion of education in Pakistan is a bright chapter of history.

Faryal said Pakistan People's Party leaders and governments have always included the promotion of education as one of their top priorities.

She said, "leader of the people, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and president Asif Ali Zardari's governments were golden eras for the education sector.

In order to develop the education system in Pakistan on modern lines, the entire nation needs to come on the same page", she added.

Faryal Talpur said: "Today the world is celebrating Education Day, but the educational institutions of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have practically become Indian army cantonments."Dozens of teachers and students in IIOJ&K are still forced to bear the hardships of imprisonment, she said. "The international community should think about the education and future of the children and youth of IIOJ&K the same way it thinks about its own children," she added.