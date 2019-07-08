UrduPoint.com
Faryal Talpur's Physical Remand Extended Till July 22 In Money Laundering Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:28 PM

Faryal Talpur's physical remand extended till July 22 in Money laundering case

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday extended Faryal Talpur's physical remand for another 14 days in the mega money laundering through fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday extended Faryal Talpur's physical remand for another 14 days in the mega money laundering through fake bank accounts case.This has allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi to further interrogate her till July 22.

Later, former president Asif Ali Zardari asked NAB investigation officer in an ironic manner: "Will you ask for our remand too as we are habitual criminals?""Will you take us into remand for 90 days?" Zardari further questioned him.To these questions, the investigation officer stated that the extension in Zardari's physical remand, which expires on July 14, was not sought [by the bureau].

