ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Monday granted 14 days further physical remand of Faryal Talpur to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts scam.

The NAB officials produced PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur before AC-II Judge Arshad Malik in the fake bank accounts.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that accused Talpur's investigation was interrupted because of her production orders to attend the Sindh Assembly session and there was need of further physical remand to complete the probe.

Talpur's Counsel Latif Khosa opposed NAB's request, saying the bureau had not yet found any evidence against his client. He prayed the court to send Talpur to jail on judicial remand.

The court, however, accepted NAB's request, with the directive to produce the accused again on July 22.

It may be mentioned that Faryal Talpur has been in NAB custody on physical remand since June 14 at her house in Sector F-8, which has been declared a sub-jail.