UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faryal Talpur's Physical Remand Extended Till July 29, In Fake Accounts Investigation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Faryal Talpur's physical remand extended till July 29, in fake accounts investigation

Ended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s MPA Faryal Talpur till July 29, in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s MPA Faryal Talpur till July 29, in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation.

The NAB officials produced former president and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case after removal of Judge Arshad Malik from the post.

During hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding progress in investigation in mega corruption scam and requested the judge to grant further 14-day physical remand of Talpur.

Firstly, the court granted the physical remand of Sindh's MPA till August 6. However, it was reduced till July 29, on the request of NAB officials.

Meanwhile, Zardari arrived at the rostrum and presented newspaper clippings in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar mentioned that Zardari owns 32 properties.

The former president contended that the trial court should summon Akbar and inquired about the evidence about his statement.

At this, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked Zardari to share this clipping with his lawyer and file a separate application regarding the matter.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused Noreen Sultan and Kiran Aman, who had submitted applications to become approvers in fake accounts case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that two other accused Nasir Abdullah and Azam Wazir could not be produced in court as both were in abroad.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 19.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB would also produce Zardari on July 29, after ending of his remand in Park Lane property investigation.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Progress Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party Money May July August Post From Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

24 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

4 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

5 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

5 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

5 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.