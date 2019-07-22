(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP )'s MPA Faryal Talpur till July 29, in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation.

The NAB officials produced former president and PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case after removal of Judge Arshad Malik from the post.

During hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding progress in investigation in mega corruption scam and requested the judge to grant further 14-day physical remand of Talpur.

Firstly, the court granted the physical remand of Sindh's MPA till August 6. However, it was reduced till July 29, on the request of NAB officials.

Meanwhile, Zardari arrived at the rostrum and presented newspaper clippings in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar mentioned that Zardari owns 32 properties.

The former president contended that the trial court should summon Akbar and inquired about the evidence about his statement.

At this, Judge Muhammad Bashir asked Zardari to share this clipping with his lawyer and file a separate application regarding the matter.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to two accused Noreen Sultan and Kiran Aman, who had submitted applications to become approvers in fake accounts case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that two other accused Nasir Abdullah and Azam Wazir could not be produced in court as both were in abroad.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 19.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB would also produce Zardari on July 29, after ending of his remand in Park Lane property investigation.