Faryal Talpur's Transit Remand Granted Till Aug 7

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:38 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a transit remand of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh Faryal Talpur till August 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a transit remand of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh Faryal Talpur till August 7.

The accused also withdrew its application seeking extension in her physical remand time as she wished to participate in assembly session.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the application filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking transit remand of Talpur.

During course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that the accused was supposed to attend the Sindh assembly session and there was need of her transit remand.

The court accepted the NAB request and adjourned the case.

