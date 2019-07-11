(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a transit remand of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP)'s leader Faryal Talpur in mega money laundering and fake accounts scam

The accused informed the court that the Sindh Assembly had issued a production order against her and she wanted to attend the assembly session.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded that the production orders of the accused were issued till July 20, adding that Talpur was supposed to be produced before this court on July 22.

After this, Judge Muhammad Bashir granted the transit remand and directed the NAB official to produce the accused on next hearing.