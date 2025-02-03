Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

Farzana Naek has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Farzana Naek has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS).

According to a notification, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services in exercise of powers conferred by PRCS Act No. XV of 1920, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, appointed Mrs Farzana Naek as Chairperson of PRCS for three years, with immediate effect.

Mrs Naek previously served as the Chairperson of the PRCS Sindh Branch and as a board member of the PRCS National Headquarters.

In 2012, she was also honoured with the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan for her outstanding services to the nation.

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Ms.

Kate Forbes, and Secretary General, Mr. Jagan Chapagain, extended their congratulations to the newly appointed chairperson and said “We are confident that under your leadership, the PRCS will build on its previous achievements to deliver impactful services for communities across the country.”

The Head of delegation IFRC Pakistan Mr Abdul Qadir, ICRC Deputy Head of Delegation Pakistan Mr Jamal Khan, Country Head of Turkish Red Crescent delegation Pakistan, Mr Omar Merken, Head of Norwegian Red Cross Pakistan Dr Iftikhar Aliyar and the Head of Delegation German Red Cross in Pakistan Mr Asif Aman Khan also congratulated Mrs Farzana Naek for taking the charge as the chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society.