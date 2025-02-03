Farzana Naek Appointed Chairperson PRCS
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Farzana Naek has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Farzana Naek has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS).
According to a notification, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services in exercise of powers conferred by PRCS Act No. XV of 1920, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, appointed Mrs Farzana Naek as Chairperson of PRCS for three years, with immediate effect.
Mrs Naek previously served as the Chairperson of the PRCS Sindh Branch and as a board member of the PRCS National Headquarters.
In 2012, she was also honoured with the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan for her outstanding services to the nation.
President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Ms.
Kate Forbes, and Secretary General, Mr. Jagan Chapagain, extended their congratulations to the newly appointed chairperson and said “We are confident that under your leadership, the PRCS will build on its previous achievements to deliver impactful services for communities across the country.”
The Head of delegation IFRC Pakistan Mr Abdul Qadir, ICRC Deputy Head of Delegation Pakistan Mr Jamal Khan, Country Head of Turkish Red Crescent delegation Pakistan, Mr Omar Merken, Head of Norwegian Red Cross Pakistan Dr Iftikhar Aliyar and the Head of Delegation German Red Cross in Pakistan Mr Asif Aman Khan also congratulated Mrs Farzana Naek for taking the charge as the chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society.
Recent Stories
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive1 minute ago
-
Polio teams security beefed up1 minute ago
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal6 minutes ago
-
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS4 minutes ago
-
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand4 minutes ago
-
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election4 minutes ago
-
Constable martyred in Jamrud polio attack, honored at funeral4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food safety58 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif59 minutes ago